Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 622 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 237.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 205.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 205.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

SHW traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average is $310.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

