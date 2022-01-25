WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $62.47. 131,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 46,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

