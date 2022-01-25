WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

