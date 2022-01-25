WMS Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $10.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,242,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

