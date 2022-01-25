WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.

WNS stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

