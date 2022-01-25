Wolfe Research Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $497.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $694.00 to $497.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $556.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.