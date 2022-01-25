Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

WTKWY stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.