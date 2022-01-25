XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

