Xilinx (XLNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

