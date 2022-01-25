XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

