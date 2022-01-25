Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

YMAB opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 261,204 shares of company stock worth $3,781,389 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

