Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

