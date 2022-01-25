Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.27. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. 179,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,667. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

