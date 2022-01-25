Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will announce $118.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.63 million and the lowest is $118.39 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $364.64 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

