Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $365.22 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.36.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

