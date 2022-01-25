Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $5.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 to $7.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $7.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $25.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $24.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $10.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $565.31. 21,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

