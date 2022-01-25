Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

UTZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 22,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

