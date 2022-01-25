Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.61. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

