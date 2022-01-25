Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Camtek by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 14,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.64. Camtek has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

