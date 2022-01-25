Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $121.08 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

