Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.30. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

