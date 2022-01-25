Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $147.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the lowest is $129.91 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $528.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

