Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.43 and the lowest is $4.33. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NYSE:AN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

