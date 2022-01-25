Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $60.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $206.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $208.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.70 million, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,915. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

