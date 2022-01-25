Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $108.82 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.