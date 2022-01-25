Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

