Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

