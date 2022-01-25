Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
