Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

