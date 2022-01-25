Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $28.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.61. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

