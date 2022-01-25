Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Unity Software stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,890. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $9,868,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

