Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.13). Wayfair posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of W traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,402. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.23.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

