Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

