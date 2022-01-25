Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Sell

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

