Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. It recently reported impressive results for the holiday period. Total net sales for the two months ended Dec 31, 2021, jumped 14.6% from the same period of 2019. All the brands and the Retail segment performed well. Comparable Retail segment net sales also grew 14% on account of a solid double-digit sales increase in digital channel, somewhat offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales on lower store traffic. Management highlighted that increased inbound transportation costs could deleverage gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward. Nonetheless, Urban Outfitters' FP Movement and AnthroLiving initiatives hold promise.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 66,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,681. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

