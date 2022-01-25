Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

