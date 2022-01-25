Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 1711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Specifically, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,498 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

