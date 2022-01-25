Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.33% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL traded down €2.58 ($2.93) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.58 ($73.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,750 shares. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.81.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.