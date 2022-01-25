Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,331 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $758.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

