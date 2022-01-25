Zeno Research LLC Buys Shares of 134,737 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 13.6% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.97. 101,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,175. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

