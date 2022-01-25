Zeno Research LLC Invests $6.82 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. American Tower makes up 5.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.21. 11,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average of $277.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

