Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 621,260 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 120,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,144. Zhihu has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.