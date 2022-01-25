Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

