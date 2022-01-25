Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

