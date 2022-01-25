Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $57,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $138.91 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

