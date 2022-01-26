$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,937.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

