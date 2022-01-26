$0.32 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

