$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 1,692,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.