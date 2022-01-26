$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 1,692,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.