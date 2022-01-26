$0.39 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,266. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 2.29. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

