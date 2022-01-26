-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,283. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,215,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.