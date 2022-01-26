$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

